Chicago man charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun in a driver’s vehicle during a traffic stop. The driver, a 32-year-old Chicago man, is now facing two felony gun charges. Investigators say he did not have a FOID or CCL.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a Sunday traffic stop in the Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, investigators stopped a gray Nissan around 5:22 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue for suspended registration.

When officers approached the vehicle, they reported smelling burnt weed. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jeonte Shepherd, and his passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Investigators say they then saw an open bottle of tequila and what appeared to be marijuana inside the Nissan.

Jeonte Shepherd

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say Shepherd did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

He was taken into custody and later charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Shepherd appeared in court on Monday and was ordered to remain in custody at Cook County Jail.