Savannah Bananas-inspired baseball team coming to Chicago – and they’re looking for players

The Brief The Chicago Snowballs plan to launch spring 2026. Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 5 through Jan. 9, 2026. The team will blend traditional baseball with circus-style performances.



A new Chicago-based baseball team is putting an entertainment-first spin on America’s favorite pastime.

What we know:

The Chicago Snowballs, inspired by the Savannah Bananas and Harlem Globetrotters, plan to launch a co-ed professional "sportstainment" baseball experience in spring 2026.

The fast-paced, two-hour show will blend traditional baseball with live entertainment, music and circus-style performances.

"It’s about having fun and creating memories for families," said Cherie Travis, CEO and co-founder of the Chicago Snowballs.

The backstory:

Founded by sibling business partners Cherie and Paul Travis, the team will feature men and women playing together with equal pay.

The Snowballs plan to field two teams that will compete against each other throughout the season.

What's next:

Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 5 through Jan. 9, with more than 260 applications already submitted. Organizers say the auditions will test both baseball skills and entertainment ability.

"If you play guitar, juggle or ride a unicycle, bring it," Travis said.

Training is set to begin Feb. 1, with the season opener planned for May, 3, 2026, at Kerry Wood Field. The team plans to tour the Midwest and partner with local community organizations.

More information about tryouts and team updates is available at chicagosnowballs.com.