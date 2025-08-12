Savannah Bananas bring viral ‘Banana Ball’ to Chicago’s Rate Field
CHICAGO - Get ready, Chicago! The viral sensations behind ‘Banana Ball’ are stepping up to the plate at Rate Field Aug. 15-16.
For the first time ever, the high-energy, entertainment packed team will bring their unique twist on baseball to Illinois.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Savannah Bananas coming to Chicago.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 05: Members of the Savannah Bananas perform their pre-game routine prior to a game against The Firefighters at Fenway Park on July 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
What is ‘Banana Ball’?
'Banana Ball’ is the team's unique twist on traditional baseball, designed to keep fans engaged with fast-paced actions, interactive elements, and trendy dance moves.
The rules include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, no stepping out of the batter's box and no bunting. There's also a ‘golden batter’ rule that allows each team an opportunity to deploy any hitter from their lineup spot.
DENVER, CO - AUGUST 09: Savannah Bananas pitcher Dakota Albritton throws against The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Where is the Savannah Bananas game in Chicago?
The Savannah Bananas will take on the Firefighters at Rate Field Aug. 15-16.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the Chicago games were distributed through a lottery system that has already been completed.
How to watch
If you were unable to get a ticket, you’re in luck. The Savannah Bananas games will be on ESPN2 and will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+.
