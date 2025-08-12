Savannah Bananas bring viral ‘Banana Ball’ to Chicago’s Rate Field

The Brief The Savannah Bananas are coming to Chicago Aug. 15-16. 'Banana Ball’ is the team's unique twist on traditional baseball. Tickets are sold out but streaming is available.



Get ready, Chicago! The viral sensations behind ‘Banana Ball’ are stepping up to the plate at Rate Field Aug. 15-16.

For the first time ever, the high-energy, entertainment packed team will bring their unique twist on baseball to Illinois.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Savannah Bananas coming to Chicago.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 05: Members of the Savannah Bananas perform their pre-game routine prior to a game against The Firefighters at Fenway Park on July 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

What is ‘Banana Ball’?

'Banana Ball’ is the team's unique twist on traditional baseball, designed to keep fans engaged with fast-paced actions, interactive elements, and trendy dance moves.

The rules include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, no stepping out of the batter's box and no bunting. There's also a ‘golden batter’ rule that allows each team an opportunity to deploy any hitter from their lineup spot.

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 09: Savannah Bananas pitcher Dakota Albritton throws against The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Where is the Savannah Bananas game in Chicago?

The Savannah Bananas will take on the Firefighters at Rate Field Aug. 15-16.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Chicago games were distributed through a lottery system that has already been completed.

How to watch

If you were unable to get a ticket, you’re in luck. The Savannah Bananas games will be on ESPN2 and will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+.