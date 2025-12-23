Chicago confirms first rabies-positive dog in Illinois in decades, 13 exposed: officials

The Brief A vaccinated dog in Chicago tested positive for rabies, exposing 13 people who are now receiving post-exposure treatment; none have shown symptoms. This is the first rabies-positive dog case in Cook County since before 1964 and the first in Illinois since 1994; officials say public risk is low. Health officials are investigating how the dog contracted rabies and are notifying pet owners whose animals may need quarantine or booster shots.



A dog in Chicago has tested positive for rabies, and 13 people are known to have been exposed, according to health officials.

What we know:

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control confirmed the positive rabies case Tuesday.

Officials said this is the first rabies-positive dog identified in Cook County since before 1964 and the first in Illinois since 1994.

The dog was vaccinated for rabies in June but experienced a "marked change in behavior" on Dec. 16. The animal was euthanized and tested for rabies.

Laboratory testing confirmed rabies on Dec. 19. Samples are still undergoing further analysis to determine the specific strain of the virus and identify potential exposure sources.

Thirteen people are known to have had direct contact with the dog and have begun post-exposure prophylaxis, officials said. None have shown symptoms.

Pet owners whose animals may have had contact with the dog are being notified so quarantine periods can begin and rabies booster vaccinations can be administered.

Health officials emphasized that the risk of rabies to the general public and pets remains low.

The dog was born in Georgia before being transferred to a Chicago rescue organization. It was vaccinated for rabies and later adopted by a Chicago family.

The department continues to investigate how the dog contracted rabies.

What they're saying:

The City of Chicago issued this statement on the positive rabies case, shared below:

"A vaccinated dog in Chicago tested positive for rabies and was later euthanized. We are gathering additional information regarding the vaccination and the source of exposure.

"All required protocols have been followed. Most importantly, there is no immediate risk to the general population and no call to action at this time."

How serious is rabies :

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease, officials said. It spreads from infected animals to humans through saliva, most commonly via bites.

Transmission can also occur if saliva from a rabid animal enters an open wound or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies does not spread through contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or bedding, nor through petting an infected animal.

The incubation period can range from several weeks to more than a year.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to check their pets’ rabies vaccination status. If vaccinations are overdue, officials urge contacting a veterinarian.

To learn more about rabies, follow this link.