Fire breaks out at home in Zion

The Brief A house fire broke out in north suburban Zion. Neighbors spotted the fire and ran over to help. The cause of the fire and whether anyone was hurt remains unclear.



Crews are investigating a late-night house fire in Chicago's north suburbs.

What we know:

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in north suburban Zion, a time when many residents would have been preparing for bed.

Neighbors who were still awake noticed something was wrong and rushed to help.

"I heard exploding, glass popping, my mom started screaming the house is on fire. I got on the phone with 911 immediately, started screaming, get out the house, get out the house, your house is on fire! 911 is on its way. That’s when they came out and said everybody was outside the house," a neighbor said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what may have started the fire. It’s also not yet clear whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.