3 Chicago area teens charged in sexual assault of classmate at graduation party: prosecutors

The Brief Three teens were charged with the sexual assault of their classmate during a graduation party in June. Each of the suspects was charged with criminal sexual assault and taken into custody this month. A judge ordered one of the suspects to remain in jail while the other two were released.



Three suburban teens were charged in connection with the sexual assault of their classmate during a graduation party in DuPage County.

What we know:

The assault took place back in June during a Saint Viator High School graduation party when the suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a minivan in Roselle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Niemiec, 18, of Prospect Heights, Zachary Mascolo, 18, of Arlington Heights, and Jon Clary II, 18, of Bartlett, were all charged with criminal sexual assault.

A judge ordered Niemiec to remain in jail. Mascolo and Clary were allowed pre-trial release but were also ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or have any contact with the victim or her family, prosecutors said.

Roselle police were notified of the alleged assault on June 15, which took place sometime the night before. After the assault, the victim went to a friend’s home, where she contacted her sister, who told their parents. The victim’s parents immediately picked up the victim and brought her to a local hospital for medical attention.

A judge ordered arrest warrants for the three suspects on Dec. 17.

Mascolo was taken into custody on Sunday while he was driving near his home. Clary and Niemiec turned themselves into the DuPage County Jail on Monday.

What they're saying:

"The allegations levied against these defendants are extremely serious," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "A graduation party is a celebration of accomplishments and the excitement of a bright future. It is alleged that Mr. Clary, Mr. Mascolo and Mr. Niemiec violated the victim in the worst possible way and inflicted a lasting harm on a young woman. It is my sincerest hope that the victim and her family receive the care they require and deserve to help them cope with this horrific event. I commend the victim in this case for her courage and strength in bringing this matter to our attention.

What's next:

Their next court appearances are scheduled for January.