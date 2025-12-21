article

As Chicago area families prepare for the holiday season, shopping for those last-minute items and decorating their homes, the next thing on the checklist may be figuring out what to eat for dinner.

For those planning to cook and want to explore some other dining options for the holidays, these restaurants are opening their doors to patrons on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This year, Christmas Eve is on Wednesday and Christmas Day is on Thursday, and hours may vary by location.

Here’s a list of restaurants listed below:

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and select locations are open on Christmas Day, although hours vary by location. Patrons can visit the restaurant’s website since holiday hours may vary at certain locations.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is open on Christmas Eve but is closed on Christmas Day. Please contact your local Bob Evans restaurant for details about holiday hours.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Christmas Day. Holiday hours may differ by location, so use the Bar Louie website to find more information.

Benihana

Benihana is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and consumers can visit the restaurant’s website or call their local restaurant to confirm their holiday schedule.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is open on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day. Hours may vary by location, so patrons should visit the Bonefish Grill website for more information.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is open on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day. Hours may vary and guests should check the restaurant’s website .

Chili’s

Chili’s is open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours but it is closed on Christmas Day. Guests should visit their website for restaurant hours in their area.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel stores are open on Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location, and you can learn more by visiting their website .

Chart House

Chart House is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and consumers should check the Chart House website for holiday hours.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão locations are open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Consumers can visit their website to make a reservation or for more information.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s Grille is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but hours may vary by location, and customers can visit their website for more information.

Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Café is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and hours vary by location, so guests should visit their website for information on holiday hours.

Hooter’s

Hooter’s is open on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day. Customers can visit the restaurant’s website as hours may vary by location.

IHOP

IHOP is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as they generally operate 24/7 year-round, but hours can vary by location, so it's best to check with your local IHOP for specific times.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours on Christmas Day are noon to 8 p.m. but patrons should visit their website since hours might vary by location.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with hours varying by location. Patrons should visit their website for more information or to make a reservation.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Christmas Day. Patrons should check Outback’s website because restaurant hours may vary by location.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is open on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day. Guests can visit the restaurant’s website to find out more about the holiday hours.

P.F. Changs

P.F. Changs is open on Christmas Eve and closes on Christmas Day. Patrons can go to their website to learn more about holiday hours, which might vary by location.

Portillo's

Portillo's around Chicago should be open for Christmas Eve only. But customers can go to their website to learn more about specific holiday hours which can vary by location.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but patrons should visit the restaurant’s website to check holiday hours in their area.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is open on Christmas Eve from noon-8 p.m. and Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Hours may vary by location, so consumers should check their website .

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but guests should check the website to see the restaurant's holiday hours in their area.

Smith and Wollensky

Smith and Wollensky is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas and holiday hours may vary by location and you can visit their website to make reservations and for more information.

Major franchise chains open on Christmas

There are fast food and coffee chains opening on Christmas Day and hours may vary by location, and these eateries are encouraging customers to check their website or app for holiday hours.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day by hours vary by location, but most Customers can use the store locator tool .

Waffle House

Waffle House is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but holiday hours vary by location and patrons should visit the company’s website for more information.

Wendy’s

Wendy's will be open throughout the holidays, but hours vary by location. The restaurant chain recommends that guests check their local restaurant for specific holiday hours.

Denny’s

Denny's will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations aren’t needed at Denny’s, but the company is encouraging guests to check their local Denny’s locations for specific dine-in hours on both days by https://locations.dennys.com .

Starbucks

Starbucks is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Customers can find information on store locations and hours using the Starbucks app or here .

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and holiday hours may vary by location. Patrons should check Krispy Kreme’s store locator and website for more information.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' hours vary by location, but customers can find hours for a specific store using the Dunkin' store locator or the Dunkin' Rewards app .