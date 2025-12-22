The Brief Most stores, banks and government offices are closed on Christmas Day. A handful of grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations remain open, often with reduced hours. Mail delivery, courts and stock markets are closed for the holiday.



If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited.

Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day in Chicagoland.

Stores open on Christmas Day

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:

CVS

7-Eleven

Circle K

H Mart

Tony's Fresh Market (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Walgreens (Select 24-hour locations will be open)

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:

Albertsons (Open on eve at reduced hours)

ALDI

Amazon Fresh

BJ's Wholesale

Cermak Fresh Market

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Food 4 Less (Open on the eve until 8 p.m.)

Hy-Vee

Jewel Osco

Mariano's

Meijer

Sam's Club

Stop & Shop (Stores close early on eve)

Target

The Fresh Market

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House.

Click HERE for a full list of restaurants open on Christmas Day. Be sure to call and confirm they're open just in case.

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.