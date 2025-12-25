Analis Suarez: Chicago teen missing from Northwest Side, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue. She was last in contact with others on Dec. 19. Chicago police are asking anyone with information to call detectives.



A Chicago teen has been reported missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

What we know:

Analis Suarez, 17, was reported missing from the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, according to police.

She was last in contact with others on Dec. 19.

Analis Suarez | CPD

Suarez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.