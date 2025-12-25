Analis Suarez: Chicago teen missing from Northwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago teen has been reported missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
What we know:
Analis Suarez, 17, was reported missing from the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, according to police.
She was last in contact with others on Dec. 19.
Analis Suarez | CPD
Suarez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.