Chicago crime: Teen arrested 5 months after robbing and carjacking another boy, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 25, 2025 9:40am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 17-year-old boy is accused in a South Side armed robbery and carjacking last summer.
    • Police say the victim was restrained during the incident.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged months after he allegedly robbed and carjacked another teen at gunpoint in Chicago's New City neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said the teen suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue, which is in Roseland, after being identified as the person involved in a July 25 incident in the 5500 block of South Morgan Street.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint, had personal items taken, including a vehicle, and was unlawfully restrained during the encounter.

The 17-year-old now faces felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

What we don't know:

Police did not share how the teen suspect was identified in the crime.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

