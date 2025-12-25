Chicago crime: Teen arrested 5 months after robbing and carjacking another boy, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged months after he allegedly robbed and carjacked another teen at gunpoint in Chicago's New City neighborhood.
What we know:
Police said the teen suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue, which is in Roseland, after being identified as the person involved in a July 25 incident in the 5500 block of South Morgan Street.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint, had personal items taken, including a vehicle, and was unlawfully restrained during the encounter.
The 17-year-old now faces felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint.
What we don't know:
Police did not share how the teen suspect was identified in the crime.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.