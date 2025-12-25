Chicago police: Man sought after pushing woman into her car, sexually assaulting her

The Brief Police say a man pushed a woman into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled in a white SUV with an Illinois license plate. Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the man.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Eve on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of West North Avenue.

An unknown man reportedly pushed a woman into her vehicle and tried to pull her pants down.

The man then fled the area in a white SUV with a sunroof, bearing an Illinois license plate.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 30 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing between 200 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, jeans and a black leather jacket.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ533490.