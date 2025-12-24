Chicago woman arrested 20 minutes after violent CTA bus attack, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old Chicago woman was arrested 20 minutes after a violent incident on a CTA bus. Police say two people were hurt, including a 54-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. The suspect is due in court on Wednesday.



A Chicago woman was arrested Sunday afternoon just minutes after she allegedly attacked two people on a CTA bus on the West Side.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, in the 4000 block of West Cermak Road.

A 54-year-old woman was hurt with a sharp object, and a 35-year-old man was also battered while on the bus.

About 20 minutes later, officers arrested 37-year-old Diamond Miller on the same block where the attack occurred.

Diamond Miller | CPD

Miller is facing several charges, including felony counts of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, aggravated battery involving a transit employee, and aggravated battery in a public place.

She is also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault involving a person who is handicapped or over 60.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about what led up to the incident.

What's next:

Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.