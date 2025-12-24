Chicago woman arrested 20 minutes after violent CTA bus attack, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Sunday afternoon just minutes after she allegedly attacked two people on a CTA bus on the West Side.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, in the 4000 block of West Cermak Road.
A 54-year-old woman was hurt with a sharp object, and a 35-year-old man was also battered while on the bus.
About 20 minutes later, officers arrested 37-year-old Diamond Miller on the same block where the attack occurred.
Diamond Miller | CPD
Miller is facing several charges, including felony counts of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, aggravated battery involving a transit employee, and aggravated battery in a public place.
She is also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault involving a person who is handicapped or over 60.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared details about what led up to the incident.
What's next:
Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.