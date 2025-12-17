Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek person of interest in armed robbery

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 17, 2025 7:34am CST
South Shore
    • Chicago police are trying to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery in South Shore.
    • The incident happened Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of East 69th Street.
    • Detectives released an image of an individual wearing distinct clothing.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to an armed robbery in South Shore last month.

What we know:

The crime happened around 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of East 69th Street, according to police.

Person of interest in South Shore armed robbery | CPD

The person of interest is seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray jacket over a red hoodie and dark pants.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Robbery Task Force at 312-742-0231 or send an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference RD# JJ477533.

