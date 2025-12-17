Chicago police seek person of interest in armed robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest connected to an armed robbery in South Shore last month.
What we know:
The crime happened around 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of East 69th Street, according to police.
Person of interest in South Shore armed robbery | CPD
The person of interest is seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray jacket over a red hoodie and dark pants.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Robbery Task Force at 312-742-0231 or send an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference RD# JJ477533.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.