Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was standing outside around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street where a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police.
The teen was shot in the shoulder and took himself to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.