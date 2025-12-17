Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot in Gresham

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder during a drive-by shooting in Gresham Tuesday evening. He took himself to the hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was standing outside around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street where a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police.

The teen was shot in the shoulder and took himself to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.