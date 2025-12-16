Chicago man charged after officers find loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop

The Brief A loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the South Loop. The driver, identified as Khalim Cooley, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. Cooley was released from custody following his first court appearance.



A Chicago man is facing a felony weapons charge after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the South Loop last week.

What we know:

Officers pulled over a white Lincoln for suspended registration around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Khalim Cooley, was asked to step out of the vehicle because the car was going to be towed.

Khalim Cooley

While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found a loaded gun. They later learned that Cooley had a revoked FOID card.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and received citations for driving with suspended registration and for operating an uninsured vehicle.

What's next:

Cooley appeared in court on Dec. 11 and was ordered released from custody.