Chicago weather: After a frigid weekend, a significant warming trend is coming to Chicago

The worst is almost over! Sunday's high temperature only made it to 10 degrees at O'Hare, while many suburbs were stuck in the single digits. Wind chills remained below zero all day in Northeast Illinois, and ended up just barely above zero in parts of Northwest Indiana.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from -5 to 5. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected once again as southwesterly winds ramp up to 10-20 mph after midnight with gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20. Frostbite will be possible in as little as 30 minutes to any exposed skin.

A warmer weather pattern begins to take shape this week, but Monday will still be cold, windy, and below average. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 20s. With gusty southwesterly winds, blowing snow will be possible in areas that picked up fresh snow over the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of December is 37 degrees, and we're going to be close to that on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some areas may even tag 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

An incoming storm system will bring rain to the region on Thursday, but temperatures remain warm in the mid, possibly upper 40s. As temperatures quickly drop following a cold front late Thursday into Friday, any remaining rain showers will transition to snow showers. Friday's high temps will drop back down into the mid to upper 20s.

As of now, it looks like we have a dry weekend on tap. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s and then we return to the lower 30s for highs on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday.