Chicago girl killed in downstate multi-vehicle crash, officials say

The Brief A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Springfield on Saturday. Officials did not identify the girl. The exact cause of the crash was unclear but heavy snow was falling at the time.



A multi-car crash near downstate Springfield left a 14-year-old girl from Chicago dead on Saturday.

What we know:

The girl was a passenger in a car that was involved in a multi-car collision on Interstate 55 near the Clear Lake exit, according to the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

She died at the scene. Officials did not identify her.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash near the I-72 interchange around 10:38 a.m. Traffic in the area was rerouted off the highway and reopened several hours later.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash was not clear, although heavy snow was falling in the area at the time.

Police did not say if any other injuries occurred as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.