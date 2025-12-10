Daniel Davis: Search intensifies for missing, endangered Blue Island man

The Brief Daniel Davis, 59, has been missing since Nov. 26 and is considered an endangered adult. Security footage shows a man believed to be Davis wandering through yards and alleys. Family, friends and neighbors have been searching nonstop; police urging public for tips.



Authorities and family members are intensifying the search for 59-year-old Daniel Davis, who has been missing from Blue Island for nearly two weeks.

Police say he was last seen Nov. 26 near Union Road and is considered an endangered adult.

What we know:

Davis is described as 5-foot-8, about 170 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket, a red-and-black sweatshirt and black pants.

Family members say his disappearance is completely out of character. Since he went missing, several reported sightings have come in, including security-camera footage showing a man believed to be Davis walking through neighborhood yards and alleys.

Police say those sightings raise concern that he may be disoriented, injured or in danger.

His daughter, Wendy Davis, told FOX 32 that loved ones have been searching "around the clock," canvassing neighborhoods, checking surveillance cameras and handing out flyers in hopes someone would recognize him. She says the family is holding out hope he will be found safe, but with cold weather settling in, every hour counts.

"We are holding out hope that he is around here because the only explanation is that he is no longer in Blue Island, or he is and someone has been taking care of him and seeking shelter somewhere warm. We have a lot of questions as to why he wouldn’t think to call home. We’re trying to stay focused on finding him and dealing with all that afterward," Davis said.

What's next:

Authorities urge anyone with information about Davis’s whereabouts to contact the Chicago Police Department immediately.

Family and volunteers say they plan to continue daily search efforts over the weekend, expanding their canvassing area and reviewing additional camera footage.

Police are asking residents in Blue Island and surrounding neighborhoods to check their security cameras again in case Davis passes through.