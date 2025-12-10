Intruder breaks into Downers Grove high school, demands money from staff: police
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Downers Grove police are looking for a man who broke into a high school and allegedly tried to rob two maintenance workers on Wednesday.
What we know:
Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to Downers Grove North High School after reports of a burglary and attempted robbery.
An investigation revealed that a man entered the school through an open window, approached a maintenance worker and demanded money. When the intruder confronted another maintenance worker, he fled the school and was seen traveling southbound on Forest Avenue on foot, according to police.
The offender is described as a Black man, around 50–60 years old, 5'6" with gray facial hair. He was wearing a black puffy coat, dark baseball cap, green pants, tan boots, tan gloves, and a black drawstring bag.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.
(Downers Grove Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact 630-434-5600.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Dowerns Grove Police Department.