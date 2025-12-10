Intruder breaks into Downers Grove high school, demands money from staff: police

The Brief A man broke into Downers Grove North High School through an open window around 1:35 a.m. and demanded money from a maintenance worker before fleeing after confronting a second worker. Police describe the suspect as a Black man, 50–60 years old, about 5'6", with gray facial hair and wearing a black puffy coat, dark baseball cap, green pants, tan boots and gloves, and carrying a black drawstring bag. No arrests have been made; police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 630-434-5600.



Downers Grove police are looking for a man who broke into a high school and allegedly tried to rob two maintenance workers on Wednesday.

What we know:

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to Downers Grove North High School after reports of a burglary and attempted robbery.

An investigation revealed that a man entered the school through an open window, approached a maintenance worker and demanded money. When the intruder confronted another maintenance worker, he fled the school and was seen traveling southbound on Forest Avenue on foot, according to police.

The offender is described as a Black man, around 50–60 years old, 5'6" with gray facial hair. He was wearing a black puffy coat, dark baseball cap, green pants, tan boots, tan gloves, and a black drawstring bag.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact 630-434-5600.