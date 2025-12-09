Man found dead in Chicago Ridge home, 1 in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in suburban Chicago Ridge early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 10500 block of S. Austin Avenue for a report of an unresponsive individual, according to the Chicago Ridge Police Department.

Police found the individual whom they determined to be dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Mohammad Qouqazeh, 59. Authorities did not specify what caused his death.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the death.

Police said the death was a result of an isolated domestic incident and there was no threat to the public.

Chicago Ridge police are investigating the incident. Charges are pending.