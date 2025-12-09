Little Village businesses see slow recovery after ICE leaves Chicago

The Brief Store owners say foot traffic is finally returning after a steep drop during weeks of ICE activity. Some businesses report lingering financial and emotional impacts despite the enforcement ending. Community support from residents, influencers, and visitors is helping bring customers back.



Business owners along 26th Street say the Little Village neighborhood feels dramatically different compared to just a few months ago when an active federal immigration enforcement presence left many streets quieter and customers on edge.

Back then, store owners told us foot traffic had plunged. Families were staying home, shoppers were hesitant, and restaurants struggled through weeks of lost revenue.

Local perspective:

Now, many say they’re finally seeing signs of life return.

Families are shopping again, diners are filling tables, and some shops report a noticeable uptick in new faces stopping by.

Still, others say the recovery hasn’t been simple. Even though ICE agents are no longer stationed in the area, the financial hit and the fear it created hasn’t vanished for everyone.

"I think the community in general, has seen some support from the outside, so you see a lot of new faces and that’s a good thing. Any little bit helps. I really appreciate the customers that have come by, whether from the news, social media, or different influencers. It’s a good feeling." Miguel Rodriguez, owner of La Jalicience said.

Business owners hope the upcoming holiday season will boost revenue enough to get them fully back on track and many want people to know Little Village is open, safe, and ready to welcome shoppers again.

Looking Ahead:

Businesses across Little Village say they’ll be tracking holiday turnout closely as they work to rebuild customer confidence and financial stability.