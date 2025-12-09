Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot, injured in South Side home, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured in a South Side home on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 11200 block of S. Hermosa Ave. in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the home around 1:12 p.m. and found the boy inside with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to Christ Hospital initially listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. Police did not say whether the shooting was as a result of a homicide or accident.