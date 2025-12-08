Feds accuse man detained in Elgin of gang ties, slamming into officer’s car

The Brief The man detained by ICE on Saturday is accused of gang ties and ramming a federal agent's car. DHS claimed Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez was in the country illegally after his TPS was revoked. The hours-long incident attracted an angry crowd that the feds claimed threw items at them.



The man detained by ICE agents in suburban Elgin on Saturday morning is accused of ramming an agent’s car into a tree and having ties to a Venezuelan gang.

Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez was the man detained, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He is allegedly in the U.S. illegally.

What we know:

DHS said as ICE officers tried to stop his car, Acosta allegedly resisted arrest by intentionally ramming an officer’s car into a tree. No officers were injured.

Acosta then allegedly fled on foot and barricaded himself into an apartment of a person he did not know, DHS said. He then came to the balcony of the apartment as officers tried to negotiate with him to leave the building.

It was at that time, DHS claimed, that a large crowd of people began throwing rocks and bottles at agents.

DHS claimed Elgin police refused to protect ICE agents. The Elgin Police Department said its officers responded to the scene and cleared the area. Police also said federal agents deployed chemical irritants which required seven people to be treated by first responders.

Elgin police said they will continue to respond to calls for service and will "determine the appropriate action within the parameters of the Illinois Trust Act," which prohibits local officers from assisting in federal immigration enforcement operations.

Acosta was taken into custody after several hours.

What they're saying:

"This suspected [Tren de Aragua] gang member was not only released into our country by the Biden administration but also granted Temporary Protected Status. This yet again underscores the serious lack of vetting by Biden administration on the millions of aliens they allowed to come into the country," said Assistant DHS Sec. Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

DHS said Acosta entered the country illegally in April 2023. The Biden administration granted him Temporary Protected Status, which was terminated last month.

Acosta will be placed in removal proceedings, DHS said.