13-year-old BMX rider dies after accident at Northwest Indiana track

A Northwest Indiana BMX community is mourning the loss of a young rider.

Steel Wheels BMX says 13-year-old Oliver Ball-Reed died after suffering critical injuries at the track Saturday. The organization confirmed his death in a statement to Facebook, calling the loss "devastating."

What we know:

According to Steel Wheels BMX, Oliver had been racing for years and was well known within the local BMX community. He often competed alongside his younger brother.

In its statement, the organization said it is focused on supporting Oliver’s family, including his parents and brother, as they navigate what it called "an unimaginable tragedy."

Steel Wheels BMX also thanked members of the broader BMX community for rallying around the family.

Oliver was a student at Hebron Middle School. School officials say counselors were made available on campus Monday to support students and staff.

No additional details about the incident have been released.