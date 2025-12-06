Federal agents’ crash in Elgin leads to chemical deployment and dozens of calls: police

The Brief Federal agents were involved in a Saturday crash in Elgin that triggered multiple police responses and ultimately the deployment of chemical irritants, authorities said. Officers received 30 calls throughout the morning, including reports of a fleeing suspect, masked individuals claiming to have a warrant, and an unconfirmed report of shots fired. Seven people were treated and released after exposure to chemical irritants, and Elgin police said they will continue responding to calls in accordance with the Illinois Trust Act.



Federal agents were involved in a crash in Elgin on Saturday that prompted a series of police calls and the use of chemical irritants, authorities said.

What we know:

A federal agent contacted Elgin police at 9:15 a.m. to report involvement in a crash in the 1600 block of West Highland Avenue, according to the Elgin Police Department.

The agent told officials they had been conducting enforcement activities when the crash occurred. A person in another vehicle fled the scene and was believed to have run toward the Maple Lane area.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police received another call reporting a suspicious incident in the 1600 block of Maple Lane.

The caller said masked individuals claiming to have a warrant were on their property. Responding officers found federal law enforcement agents on scene and cleared the area.

At 12:22 p.m., police received several additional calls reporting that shots had been fired in the same area and involving federal agents. Officers confirmed no shots were fired, but said federal agents had deployed chemical irritants.

Elgin police and the Elgin Fire Department provided medical care to seven people exposed to the irritants.

All were later released. In total, police received 30 calls related to the incidents.

What's next:

Elgin police said they will continue to respond to calls for service and will "determine the appropriate action within the parameters of the Illinois Trust Act," which prohibits local officers from assisting in federal immigration enforcement operations.