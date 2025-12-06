Man found fatally stabbed inside West Loop home, police say

The Brief A 54-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside a West Loop home Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No suspects are in custody, and investigators have not released details on what led to the stabbing.



A man was found fatally stabbed inside a West Loop home Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police said the victim, a 54-year-old man, was discovered unresponsive inside the residence with multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing.

What's next:

No one is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.