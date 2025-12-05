Beloved Power 92 DJ Commando, also Bulls’ official DJ, has died

The Brief Power 92’s DJ Commando, real name Landon Wallace, has passed away, leaving Chicago’s music community devastated. Family announced the loss on social media, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, artists, and colleagues. Friends and family remember him as a vibrant presence both in the studio and out in the community; a GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate his life.



Chicago’s music community is mourning the loss of a well-known and beloved voice.

Power 92’s DJ Commando, whose real name was Landon Wallace, has passed away. His family shared the news on social media, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, artists, and colleagues across the city.

What we know:

Those who knew Commando say he brought energy and Chicago flavor to the airwaves, and that his quiet personality belied a big presence in the studio and the community.

Power 92 followed the family’s announcement with a heartfelt statement, saying it comes with a "heavy heart" as they share the untimely passing of their longtime midday mixer.

DJ Commando was also the official DJ for the Chicago Bulls.

Tone Kapone of WGCI, a close friend, shared his memories of Commando:

"Commando is the life of the city. It’s not just my loss. It’s a loss for the city, for so many people he’s touched. He’s one of those people that’s just a friend to everybody. It’s crazy that a fixture in Chicago’s nightlife and music scene is not going to be there anymore. It’s weird to wrap my mind around."

He added, "I’m going to miss him like everybody else. We miss you and we love you, bro, and appreciate all of the moments we had with you."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help celebrate DJ Commando’s life and legacy.