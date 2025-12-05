Sen. Durbin makes last-year bid to pass long-fought Dream Act

The Brief Sen. Dick Durbin reintroduced the Dream Act in his final year in office, calling it his most personal legislative priority. He vowed to keep fighting for DACA recipients despite years of stalled efforts in Congress. The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, would create a path to citizenship for childhood arrivals meeting education, service, and background-check requirements.



Sen. Dick Durbin calls the Dream Act the piece of legislation "closest to his heart," and he has come close to passing it several times. He has introduced the bill in every session of Congress since 2001.

But the goal remains elusive, especially with Republican majorities in both chambers and a Republican president who has taken a hard line on immigration.

Still, Durbin says he owes it to immigration advocates and to the young immigrants brought to the United States as children, many of whom currently have protected status under DACA.

What we know:

Durbin is set to step down after his term ends next January, adding urgency to his push to pass his signature legislation.

"This has been the cause of my heart and my life for years," Durbin said, choking up. "It's been tough, things didn't go our way. There were times we passed it in the Senate, we couldn't pass it in the House. In the House, we couldn't pass it in the Senate. And I remember one of those times, in the basement, in the church on Capitol Hill after we lost, I said to those young people, 'I'm not giving up on you, don't give up on me.' Today we're going to finish this fight."

The bill’s introduction comes as Chicago has been roiled by "Operation Midway Blitz," with renewed reports of activity by immigration agents.

Under the act, which is co-sponsored by Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, childhood arrivals could obtain citizenship if they graduate from high school, pursue higher education or military service, and pass required background checks.