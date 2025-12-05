Bronzeville parents call for clarity after reported bullying sends 6-year-old to hospital

The Brief A Bronzeville mother says her 6-year-old son was hospitalized after a bullying incident and claims the school would not allow her to view video of what happened, prompting concern and calls for answers. Some parents say they haven’t seen similar issues at Bronzeville Classical School, urging caution in how young children are characterized and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The mother says the school failed to follow safety protocols despite prior bullying reports, while Chicago Public Schools says it is reviewing the case and will follow its anti-bullying policies.



A mother in Bronzeville says her son has endured more than a year of bullying, but this time she says it escalated to the point where the 6-year-old was taken to the hospital. She also claims the school refused to let her view video of the incident.

Some of the parents are speaking out in unity. They say that if the incident happened as described, it should be addressed, but they add that they haven't experienced similar issues at Bronzeville Classical School.

What they're saying:

"I look at the alleged, you know, multiple failures and things, it's just inconsistent with anything I've ever experienced," parent Stephen Mitchell said. "I've been here since 2018 when the school was founded, and we've never experienced anything like that."

"These are 6-year-olds that we're talking about, and we have to be really careful about the language that's used online about villainizing children one way or the other," Phoenix Ballentine, parent of two children, said. "We're not saying that one child is right or wrong. We're saying that we really need to put the time in to investigate and find out what happened."

The backstory:

Leslie McLaurin spoke to Fox 32 earlier this week. Her son was treated at the hospital, and a new image shows bruising on his arm and an injury she says came from a fight on the playground.

"He's the aggressor. That does not justify why no one stopped all of those kids from putting him in the hospital," McLaurin said. "There are policies in place for a reason to protect our kids. They failed to follow policies and implement safety. They should have had a safety plan for my son for the previous incidences of bullying that I recorded."

Chicago Public Schools says it has a comprehensive anti-bullying policy in place. The district says it is reviewing the matter and will follow all relevant policies.