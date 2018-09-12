Chicago teacher raises money to buy unique classroom library for students
A first-year teacher, assigned to an Englewood school, is going the extra mile to inspire her students.
Chicago schools offer free summer programming for students
Chicago schools and neighborhood organizations are offering free summer programming at dozens of locations across the city.
Church holds street mass for peace as CPS students start summer break
School is out and in Little Village, parents are asking for heavenly intervention to keep kids safe this summer.
Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools
Video that shows a confrontation between a female high school student and Chicago police sparked controversy when it was released earlier this year.
Chicago Public Schools sends out layoff notifications
Chicago Public Schools officials have started notifying hundreds of teachers and support staffers that they will be laid off at the end of the school year but that most of them will eventually be re-hired.
Backseat Rider: Paul Vallas talks influences, tenure as CPS CEO
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas catches a ride with FOX 32's Anthony Ponce and delves into his personality and upbringing on this edition of "Backseat Rider."
Wood Family Foundation plans to support 10 CPS schools
Former Cubs star Kerry Wood and his wife Sara are no strangers to lending a helping hand. They're expanding their premiere after-school program with Yates Elementary in Humboldt Park and look to serve 10 CPS schools within the next five years.
'Cooking Up Change' challenging students to create healthy, affordable meals
Chicago Public Schools serves around 75 million meals each year to students. The Cooking Up Change program allows district students to create a menu item that will be served district-wide. But there's a catch, the students can only spend a dollar per meal.
CPS seeking order to stop 1-day teachers strike
Chicago Public Schools is seeking a legal order to stop a potential one-day Chicago Teachers Union strike, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Chicago Teachers Union approves new contract with public schools
Tentative voting results indicate the 25,000 active members of the Chicago Teachers Union have ratified an agreement reached with Chicago’s school board, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
A look at TIF money that helped seal Chicago teacher deal
Part of the tentative deal between the nation's third-largest school district and the Chicago Teachers Union involves using $88 million from the millions of dollars the city takes in each year from its special taxing districts. Here's a look at how the at-times controversial tax increment financing, or TIF, funds work:
Chicago schools budget calls for borrowing, teacher layoffs
Chicago’s public schools announced hundreds of new teacher layoffs on Monday, as officials unveiled a budget with a half-billion dollar hole in it.