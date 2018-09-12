Wood Family Foundation plans to support 10 CPS schools
video

Wood Family Foundation plans to support 10 CPS schools

Former Cubs star Kerry Wood and his wife Sara are no strangers to lending a helping hand. They're expanding their premiere after-school program with Yates Elementary in Humboldt Park and look to serve 10 CPS schools within the next five years.

A look at TIF money that helped seal Chicago teacher deal

A look at TIF money that helped seal Chicago teacher deal

Part of the tentative deal between the nation's third-largest school district and the Chicago Teachers Union involves using $88 million from the millions of dollars the city takes in each year from its special taxing districts. Here's a look at how the at-times controversial tax increment financing, or TIF, funds work: