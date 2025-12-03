Chicago Board of Education OKs $17.5M settlement in ex-dean's sexual abuse case

The Brief The Chicago Board of Education approved a $17.5 million settlement, the largest school-related sexual abuse recovery in Illinois history. Former dean Brian Crowder allegedly groomed, abused, and twice impregnated a student, coercing her into abortions. The case exposed widespread staff misconduct at Little Village Lawndale High School; Crowder was fired and charged.



The Chicago Board of Education approved a $17.5 million settlement just hours before the trial of a sexual abuse case involving a former Chicago Public Schools dean.

The settlement is the highest reported recovery — verdict or settlement — for a sexual abuse case in a school or educational setting in Illinois history, the second-largest recovery for a sexual abuse case in the state, and one of the largest sexual abuse settlements in the country for a single survivor.

What we know:

The case involved Brian Crowder, a former dean of students accused of grooming and sexually abusing a student throughout her junior and senior years of high school and continuing after she graduated, according to the lawsuit.

Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC, a Chicago-based law firm representing the student, announced the settlement Wednesday.

According to the firm, the victim was 16 when the abuse began. Crowder allegedly impregnated her on two occasions while she was a student and coerced her into undergoing abortions.

Crowder also falsely claimed he was the victim’s stepfather and signed consent forms for both abortions under a false name, the firm said.

During her senior year at Social Justice High School, the victim reported the relationship and abuse to a teacher. Although the teacher was sympathetic, she did not report the allegations, according to the law firm.

It was later revealed that the teacher was also alleged to have groomed and abused a minor student at the school.

"This case shed light on systemic failures in leadership and a toxic culture across Little Village Lawndale High School’s entire campus, where at least 7 other teachers and administrators have been alleged to have exploited and abused students at the school during the same time period," the law firm said in a release.

What's next:

According to a previous FOX 32 report, Crowder was fired from his position with CPS and charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault.

