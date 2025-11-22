9-year-old honored for bravery after protecting mom in Avalon Park attack

The Brief Nine-year-old Devon Lee Jr. was honored with a "Super Kid Hero" award at a community meeting in Avalon Park for protecting his mother and sister during a violent attack while walking home from school. Video of the assault, which showed several school-aged children beating the victims, went viral; both Devon and his mother were hospitalized in serious condition, while his sister was unharmed. The family and the Chicago Teachers Union are calling for justice and accountability, saying the attack followed years of bullying and ignored safety concerns at Orville T. Bright Elementary School.



A community meeting on Saturday in Avalon Park honored a boy for his bravery. Days prior, he and his mother were attacked while they were walking home from a Chicago school.

What we know:

"You've truly been a shining hero in Chicago's fourth district. With great power comes great awesomeness. We love you, we support you, and we're so proud of you," a community leader said.

Devon Lee Jr., 9, was honored was presented with the "Super Kid Hero" award by community leaders at the Fourth Police District council meeting for his efforts to protect his mother and sister.

The 33-year-old and her son were walking home from school around 3:10 p.m. on Monday in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when a group of people approached them and struck the victims several times, according to police.

Video that went viral on social media showed several school-aged children jumping the woman and the boy, punching, stomping and kicking them.

The mother said her son had been bullied at Orville T. Bright Elementary School for over two years, but the administration did nothing to protect him.

Both victims were taken to Trinity Hospital where they were listed in serious condition. Police said no arrests have been made.

Devon's sister was also present during the attack, but she was unharmed.

Devon's father says the days since the attack have been tough, but he's proud of his son.

"He was brave. I appreciate that and I want him to grow up to always be brave, protect your sister and your mom at all times, even if I'm not around them. It's hard," Devon Lee Sr. said. "I cried every night, every day. I woke up this morning crying. I just want justice. That's it. That's the main thing. Justice for all the other victims, too. So nobody need to be bullied."

The Chicago Teachers Union says it held a meeting at the school this week. Members say the attack was preventable and predictable, citing ignore safety concerns, a lack of security, and few after-school programs.

The union is demanding accountability from the district.