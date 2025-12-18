Police warn of armed robberies tied to online shoe sales in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies during the sales of gym shoes in Morgan Park.
What we know:
In each incident, the offender responded to an online marketplace listing for a fashion brand's gym shoes for sale. During the meeting, the offender pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of the shoes. In two of the incidents, a second offender also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery. In every incident, the offender used the online account name of "Serving Best Deals."
The suspect has been described as a Black man, 18–21 years old, 5'10"-6'00", 150 lbs, light complexion, dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a black puffy coat, gray pants, and white Jordan gym shoes, with tattoos on both hands. The other suspect has been described as a Black man, 25–30 years old, 5'11", wearing all black clothing.
Dates and locations:
- 700 block of West Steuben on Dec. 3 at about 1:30 p.m. (Morgan Park)
- 1700 block of West Edmaire on Dec. 4 at about 4:15 p.m. (Morgan Park)
- 11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 1:37 p.m. (Morgan Park)
- 11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 3:49 p.m. (Morgan Park)
- 1600 block of West Monterey on Dec. 18 at about 5:20 p.m. (Morgan Park)
What you can do:
Police are reminding residents that they can use the police department lobby for any transactions arranged online. The public is reminded to never rest during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant, call 911 as soon as possible, and don't touch or move anything at the scene until police arrive.
Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at (312)747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-2-033B.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.