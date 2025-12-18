Police warn of armed robberies tied to online shoe sales in Morgan Park

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies in Morgan Park in which a suspect arranged to buy gym shoes through an online marketplace under the name "Serving Best Deals," then pulled a gun and stole the merchandise; in two cases, a second armed suspect was involved. The primary suspect is described as a Black man, 18–21 years old with a light complexion and dreadlocks, while a second suspect is described as a Black man, 25–30 years old; five incidents occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 18. Police urge residents to use police district lobbies for online transactions, avoid resisting during robberies, call 911 immediately, and report tips to Area Two detectives or CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-2-033B.



Chicago Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies during the sales of gym shoes in Morgan Park.

What we know:

In each incident, the offender responded to an online marketplace listing for a fashion brand's gym shoes for sale. During the meeting, the offender pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of the shoes. In two of the incidents, a second offender also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery. In every incident, the offender used the online account name of "Serving Best Deals."

The suspect has been described as a Black man, 18–21 years old, 5'10"-6'00", 150 lbs, light complexion, dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a black puffy coat, gray pants, and white Jordan gym shoes, with tattoos on both hands. The other suspect has been described as a Black man, 25–30 years old, 5'11", wearing all black clothing.

Dates and locations:

700 block of West Steuben on Dec. 3 at about 1:30 p.m. (Morgan Park)

1700 block of West Edmaire on Dec. 4 at about 4:15 p.m. (Morgan Park)

11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 1:37 p.m. (Morgan Park)

11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 3:49 p.m. (Morgan Park)

1600 block of West Monterey on Dec. 18 at about 5:20 p.m. (Morgan Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding residents that they can use the police department lobby for any transactions arranged online. The public is reminded to never rest during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant, call 911 as soon as possible, and don't touch or move anything at the scene until police arrive.

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at (312)747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-2-033B.