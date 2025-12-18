Expand / Collapse search

Police warn of armed robberies tied to online shoe sales in Morgan Park

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 18, 2025 9:50pm CST
    • Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies in Morgan Park in which a suspect arranged to buy gym shoes through an online marketplace under the name "Serving Best Deals," then pulled a gun and stole the merchandise; in two cases, a second armed suspect was involved.
    • The primary suspect is described as a Black man, 18–21 years old with a light complexion and dreadlocks, while a second suspect is described as a Black man, 25–30 years old; five incidents occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 18.
    • Police urge residents to use police district lobbies for online transactions, avoid resisting during robberies, call 911 immediately, and report tips to Area Two detectives or CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-2-033B.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies during the sales of gym shoes in Morgan Park.

What we know:

In each incident, the offender responded to an online marketplace listing for a fashion brand's gym shoes for sale. During the meeting, the offender pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of the shoes. In two of the incidents, a second offender also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery. In every incident, the offender used the online account name of "Serving Best Deals."

The suspect has been described as a Black man, 18–21 years old, 5'10"-6'00", 150 lbs, light complexion, dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a black puffy coat, gray pants, and white Jordan gym shoes, with tattoos on both hands. The other suspect has been described as a Black man, 25–30 years old, 5'11", wearing all black clothing.

Dates and locations:

  • 700 block of West Steuben on Dec. 3 at about 1:30 p.m. (Morgan Park)
  • 1700 block of West Edmaire on Dec. 4 at about 4:15 p.m. (Morgan Park)
  • 11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 1:37 p.m. (Morgan Park)
  • 11300 block of South Davol on Dec. 10 at about 3:49 p.m. (Morgan Park)
  • 1600 block of West Monterey on Dec. 18 at about 5:20 p.m. (Morgan Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding residents that they can use the police department lobby for any transactions arranged online. The public is reminded to never rest during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant, call 911 as soon as possible, and don't touch or move anything at the scene until police arrive.

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at (312)747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-2-033B.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

