Two men charged in armed robbery on CTA bus on South Side, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint Monday on a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side; the suspects stole his cellphone and cash before fleeing. Police detained two men matching the suspects’ description within 15 minutes and recovered the stolen items. Trayshawn Wheeler, 22, and Malik Majali, 20, were each charged with felony armed robbery; Wheeler also faces additional charges.



Two men have been charged after allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint on a CTA bus Monday on the South Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The robbery occurred in the 2500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A 26-year-old man told officers he was riding the bus when two suspects approached him, held a sharp object to his neck and demanded his belongings, according to police.

The victim handed over a cellphone and cash before the suspects fled the bus, police said.

A description was broadcast over police radio, and responding officers spotted two people matching the description. They were detained within 15 minutes of the incident and later identified as the suspects. Police said the stolen items were recovered.

Charges filed :

Trayshawn Wheeler, 22, was charged with:

One felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification

One count of warrant issuance

Malik Majali, 20, was charged with:

One felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

Police have not released additional details about the incident or the suspects.