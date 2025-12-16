Woman found fatally shot during wellness check, Itasca man charged: sheriff

The Brief Deputies found a woman fatally shot and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a Dec. 13 wellness check in unincorporated Harvard. The injured man, identified as Silvano Perri, 75, was hospitalized and later taken to the McHenry County Jail. Perri is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is due in court Dec. 17; the investigation is ongoing.



An Itasca man is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies discovered a woman shot to death during a wellness check in unincorporated Harvard, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of Island Road. McHenry County sheriff’s deputies, conservation police and fire personnel were initially called for a wellness check.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Silvano Perri, 75, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to the McHenry County Jail.

Charges filed :

Perri is charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill or cause great bodily harm, a Class M felony, and first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or great bodily harm, also a Class M felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17. The investigation remains ongoing.