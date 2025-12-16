Expand / Collapse search

Woman found fatally shot during wellness check, Itasca man charged: sheriff

By Cody King
Published  December 16, 2025 5:25pm CST
The Brief

    • Deputies found a woman fatally shot and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a Dec. 13 wellness check in unincorporated Harvard.
    • The injured man, identified as Silvano Perri, 75, was hospitalized and later taken to the McHenry County Jail.
    • Perri is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is due in court Dec. 17; the investigation is ongoing.

HARVARD, Ill. - An Itasca man is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies discovered a woman shot to death during a wellness check in unincorporated Harvard, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of Island Road. McHenry County sheriff’s deputies, conservation police and fire personnel were initially called for a wellness check.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Silvano Perri, 75, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to the McHenry County Jail.

Charges filed :

Perri is charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill or cause great bodily harm, a Class M felony, and first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or great bodily harm, also a Class M felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. 

