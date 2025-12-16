Woman found fatally shot during wellness check, Itasca man charged: sheriff
HARVARD, Ill. - An Itasca man is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies discovered a woman shot to death during a wellness check in unincorporated Harvard, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of Island Road. McHenry County sheriff’s deputies, conservation police and fire personnel were initially called for a wellness check.
When they arrived, deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Silvano Perri, 75, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to the McHenry County Jail.
Charges filed :
Perri is charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill or cause great bodily harm, a Class M felony, and first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or great bodily harm, also a Class M felony.
He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.