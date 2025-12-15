Chicago police ask for tips after fatal Logan Square crash

The Brief A woman died after being ejected from a car that crashed on the Northwest Side last week. Police say the vehicle, a 2015 Buick Regal, struck parked cars and a semi-truck. Investigators are seeking witnesses, videos of the crash, and information about the vehicle's occupants.



Chicago police are asking for help as they investigate a deadly crash last week in Logan Square.

What we know:

The crash reportedly happened around 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Police said two women were traveling westbound in a black 2015 Buick Regal when the driver lost control and struck a parked vehicle. The sedan then veered across the road and hit the rear of an eastbound semi-truck.

A 31-year-old passenger was ejected on impact and died from her injuries.

The driver, also 31, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. The semi-truck driver was not injured and refused medical treatment.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including witnesses, or video of the crash to contact them at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ514774.