Illinois man arrested after seven-hour standoff in Chicago suburb, police say

The Brief Police say a domestic battery report led to a seven-hour standoff in Streamwood. Chance Cager, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was later taken to DuPage County Jail on unrelated warrants.



An Illinois man was arrested after a reported domestic battery led to a seven-hour standoff with police last week in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Streamwood police say officers were called around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Kings Canyon Drive for a report of a domestic battery in progress.

Chance Cager, 33, of Hampshire, allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for more than seven hours and was taken into custody at 11:13 p.m.

Chance Cager

He was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, according to police.

What we don't know:

Further details about the reported domestic battery and criminal damage to property were not shared by police.

What's next:

Following his arrest, police said Cager was released from the Streamwood Police Department and transported to DuPage County Jail on Friday for two outstanding warrants there.