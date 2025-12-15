Expand / Collapse search

Illinois man arrested after seven-hour standoff in Chicago suburb, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 15, 2025 12:23pm CST
Streamwood
The Brief

    • Police say a domestic battery report led to a seven-hour standoff in Streamwood.
    • Chance Cager, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident.
    • He was later taken to DuPage County Jail on unrelated warrants.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. - An Illinois man was arrested after a reported domestic battery led to a seven-hour standoff with police last week in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Streamwood police say officers were called around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Kings Canyon Drive for a report of a domestic battery in progress.

Chance Cager, 33, of Hampshire, allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for more than seven hours and was taken into custody at 11:13 p.m.

Chance Cager

He was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, according to police.

What we don't know:

Further details about the reported domestic battery and criminal damage to property were not shared by police.

What's next:

Following his arrest, police said Cager was released from the Streamwood Police Department and transported to DuPage County Jail on Friday for two outstanding warrants there.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Streamwood Police Department.

