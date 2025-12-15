Illinois man arrested after seven-hour standoff in Chicago suburb, police say
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - An Illinois man was arrested after a reported domestic battery led to a seven-hour standoff with police last week in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.
What we know:
Streamwood police say officers were called around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Kings Canyon Drive for a report of a domestic battery in progress.
Chance Cager, 33, of Hampshire, allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for more than seven hours and was taken into custody at 11:13 p.m.
Chance Cager
He was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, according to police.
What we don't know:
Further details about the reported domestic battery and criminal damage to property were not shared by police.
What's next:
Following his arrest, police said Cager was released from the Streamwood Police Department and transported to DuPage County Jail on Friday for two outstanding warrants there.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Streamwood Police Department.