New video shows fatal Chicago shooting of National Guardsman as search for 2nd suspect intensifies

The Brief Federal prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty against Gary Roberson, charged in the 2021 killing of Chrys Carvajal. Investigators say Roberson and still-missing co-defendant Joseph Matos carried out a random gang-motivated shooting. The FBI has released new video and is offering a $25,000 reward as it searches for Matos.



After weeks of consideration, federal prosecutors in Chicago have finally told the judge if they will be seeking the death penalty against one of the men charged with killing a young National Guardsman.

What we know:

Last week, prosecutors told Judge Robert Gettleman they will not pursue the death penalty against 40-year-old Gary Roberson, who was arrested and charged in June 2024 with the shooting death of Chrys Carvajal.

Investigators say Roberson shot and killed Carvajal on July 3, 2021, in the Belmont Craign neighborhood after Carvajal left a party and was walking to his car.

They say it was a random shooting that was all about elevating Roberson's status as a member of the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

The 19-year-old victim was a National Guard member who had recently returned home from boot camp.

Joseph Matos, 41, is the second suspect charged in Carvajal’s death. He’s been on the run for more than a year.

Dig deeper:

FOX 32’s Tia Ewing has new information, and a new video that investigators want you to see.

"We want this to come to an end safely and that way that family can have some closure, some peace, and some sense of justice," said Dustin Gourley.

Gourley is the acting supervisor for FBI Chicago's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, the squad leading the search for Matos.

"My understanding of this incident was Matos and Roberson were looking to gain influence within their gang to commit a random act of violence against someone in their rival gang's territory. And unfortunately for our victim, who was simply there visiting for a July 4th holiday party, was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Gourley said.

The FBI shared with FOX 32 security camera video investigators uncovered that shows how the shooting occurred, with Roberson as the gunman getting out of the car and firing his weapon. When he gets back in the car, Matos is the getaway driver.

Through a Freedom of Information request, FOX 32 obtained police reports showing Chicago police arrested Matos just weeks after Carvajal was killed, but he was released when prosecutors declined to charge him.

Those reports show on August 9, 2021, Matos "was placed into custody by the Area Five Homicide Support Investigations Team."

They also show the next day, after prosecutors requested investigators seize Matos’s iPhone, the State’s Attorney’s Office rejected first-degree murder charges, citing inconsistent witnesses and concerns the phone evidence wouldn’t hold up.

The reporting detective later wrote that all evidence supported Matos as the shooter.

The feds did not charge Matos with Carvajal's death until nearly three years later, in May 2024.

"We did attempt to locate and arrest Joseph Matos after the indictment came through, at a known associates where he was living at, at the time, but were unsuccessful," Gourley said.

Since then, the FBI says they have received some tips but still have not been able to locate Matos.

"He has ties to Chicago, Indiana, the northwest suburbs. So far unsuccessful. So really, we're pleading for any help that we can possibly have on this case," Gourley said.

Investigators say Matos has a number of tattoos that could make him easy to spot, including the number "1300" on the left side of his neck and "M-Town Kings" on the right.

While his forearm tattoos stand out, he has another one that does too.

"Yes, and one additional tattoo being a ‘Most Wanted’ tattoo across his belly," Gourley said.

What's next:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Matos's arrest. He is described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is also known as "Troubles."

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Matos or where he might be, contact FBI Chicago.