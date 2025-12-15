Man shot by Gary police after running from officers during domestic incident, sheriff says

The Brief Gary police responded to a domestic call involving a potentially suicidal man. Officers say the man ran from the home and was later shot during an encounter. The 20-year-old remains hospitalized; a knife was recovered.



A 20-year-old man was shot by Gary police Sunday after officers responded to a domestic call involving a potentially suicidal individual, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

What we know:

Police were called around 4 p.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Tennessee Street for a report of a domestic incident. According to Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., officers were told the man had been cutting himself.

When Gary officers arrived, the man reportedly ran from the house. He later encountered police near 21st Avenue and Ohio Street, where investigators believe an officer fired at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound along with self-inflicted stab wounds, the sheriff said. He was first taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Chicago hospital for additional treatment.

Officials said Monday he was in stable condition and that a knife was recovered.

What we don't know:

Details of the moment the officer opened fire remain unclear.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Unit is leading the investigation.