Avondale crash victim hit twice in crosswalk undergoes multiple surgeries, lawyer says

A 67-year-old woman was hit and run over twice by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk in Avondale on Dec. 5.

Attorney Steve Phillips identified her as Beata Koschielska, who remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones, including a fractured pelvis, femur, ankle and arm. He said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the driver for causing her injuries.

What we know:

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. Chicago police said the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The collision happened at Belmont and Pulaski avenues. In the video, Koschielska can be seen walking west across Belmont as a red Ford pickup waits at a stoplight.

When the light turned green and the walk signal activated, the truck moved into the crosswalk and struck her, running her over twice.

Bystanders rushed to help before an ambulance arrived.

"She's devastated, quite honestly," said Phillips. "I understand from witnesses that she was screaming. He ran over her with the front of his truck and it's a big truck and then he kept going and ran her over with the second wheels despite the fact, my understanding thus far is that there were witnesses screaming at the red pickup truck to stop."

Jimmy Paraskevas, owner of nearby Belford Tavern and the surveillance video, said he witnessed the aftermath.

The video shows significant snow on the truck’s hood, roof and parts of the windshield. It is not yet known whether that contributed to the crash.

Illinois law prohibits drivers from operating vehicles with snow or ice obstructing their view, and violators can be cited.

"The fact that there was a camera documenting this, it is invaluable, so we don't get into the inevitable ‘he said, she said’ story with disputed facts," said Phillips. "It clearly showed that this driver of this pickup truck didn't take the time to either shovel off the snow. And or clear the ice on his windshield."

Police said the 39-year-old driver of the truck was issued a citation, though they have not released details about the offense.

What's next:

Fox 32 Chicago reached out to the driver in question to get his side of the story. We are still waiting to hear back.