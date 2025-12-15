Chicago police boost security around Hanukkah events after Sydney attack

The Brief Chicago police increase patrols around synagogues and public Hanukkah celebrations following a deadly shooting in Australia. Local community members personally affected say the attack hits close to home. Community leaders emphasize unity and resilience, encouraging people to continue celebrating.



As the Jewish community in Chicago prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, police have stepped up patrols around synagogues, schools, and public holiday events.

The move comes after a deadly terror attack over the weekend at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, which targeted the Jewish community.

What we know:

For Levi Moscowitz, the attack hits especially close to home. He says his friend, 20-year-old Leibel Lazaroff, was one of those victims.

"I woke up yesterday morning to see he was unfortunately shot in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery, and thankfully, doctors said, based on his age and health, he’s doing well." Moscowitz said.

Dozens of cars lined the streets in Skokie on Monday during a local Hanukkah parade, showing strong community turnout despite concerns following the Sydney shooting.

Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz, the executive director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, says the attack is a harsh reminder but also a call for unity.

"We’re going to be louder and prouder, celebrate this Hanukkah, and not be diminished. We’re going to go even stronger," Moscowitz said.

Moscowitz said the organization has 15 to 20 Hanukkah events scheduled this week. The added police presence, he says, provides peace of mind to participants.

Chicago police say there is no known threat to the city at this time.

What's next:

Authorities will continue monitoring synagogues and public events through the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Community leaders encourage families to celebrate while remaining vigilant and report anything suspicious.