3 charged in 'sickening' killing of South Holland teen, police say victim was mistaken for target

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the August shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in South Holland.

What we know:

Davell Holden was killed Aug. 2 in the 160 block of Drexel Avenue. Police said the investigation required thousands of work hours and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Javan Moore, 21, and Demon Smith, 20, have been charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Moore was charged with first-degree murder and is accused of being the shooter. Smith and a 16-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, were charged with felony murder. Authorities said all three suspects live in Phoenix.

Investigators said the killing stemmed from a case of mistaken identity. Holden was visiting his girlfriend, who lived on the same street as the intended target had previously lived, and police said the teen closely resembled that person.

What they're saying:

"This was a tragic and sickening incident. While we are grateful to have made the arrests, we are deeply saddened for Davell’s family and friends," South Holland Mayor Don De Graff said in a statement. "No family should ever experience this kind of loss, and our community stands with them during this difficult time."

Davell Holden was killed on Aug. 2, 2025, as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials credited the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, Illinois State Police, South Holland detectives and other south suburban departments for their work on the case, as well as the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at South Holland Village Hall.

Holden's legacy

Dig deeper:

Nearly 200 relatives and classmates gathered days after Holden's murder for a vigil and balloon release in his honor.

Loved ones say the rising junior at Thornwood High School was an honor student and standout athlete who had dreams of playing college basketball.

"My son was everything, an awesome young man," said Angela Birts, Holden's mom. "My baby was loved by so many people, and this is just a testament of it."

Holden also leaves behind a 9-year-old brother, who, his mother says, looked up to him in every way.

"He was really focused on progression, he wanted to get better, he wanted to see us as a program get better, so we were really focusing on, for him individually, his layup package," said Kay'Shaun Thomas.

Close friends, like Thomas, are sharing what Holden stood for.

"Purity, effort and honesty, that's all he cared about," Thomas said. "Now we gotta put in two times the work, because now we're fighting for a greater purpose."