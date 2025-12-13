Cook County man charged with felonies after allegedly selling cocaine to undercover officer
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Des Plaines man faces several felony charges after authorities say he sold cocaine to an undercover officer in Chicago's northwest suburbs.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s police and Rosemont police carried out a joint investigation that focused on 31-year-old Miguel Perez.
During the operation, Perez allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple occasions.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Perez’s home in Des Plaines. Officers reported finding a loaded gun, an extended magazine, and about 47 pounds of weed.
Miguel Perez
Perez was charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, and felon in possession of a weapon.
What's next:
He appeared at the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody at Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.