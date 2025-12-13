Cook County man charged with felonies after allegedly selling cocaine to undercover officer

The Brief Investigators say Miguel Perez sold cocaine multiple times to an undercover officer. A search of his Des Plaines home allegedly turned up a gun, an extended magazine, and 47 pounds of marijuana. Perez faces multiple felony charges and remains in custody at Cook County Jail.



A Des Plaines man faces several felony charges after authorities say he sold cocaine to an undercover officer in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police and Rosemont police carried out a joint investigation that focused on 31-year-old Miguel Perez.

During the operation, Perez allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple occasions.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Perez’s home in Des Plaines. Officers reported finding a loaded gun, an extended magazine, and about 47 pounds of weed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Miguel Perez

Perez was charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, and felon in possession of a weapon.

What's next:

He appeared at the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody at Cook County Jail.