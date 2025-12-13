Two 14-year-olds arrested 2 months after armed robbery of another teen, police say

The Brief Two 14-year-old boys were arrested this week in connection with an October armed robbery of another teen. Police say the victim, also 14, had personal items taken at gunpoint in Douglas. Both juveniles now face a felony count of armed robbery.



A pair of 14-year-old boys were arrested two months after authorities say they robbed another teen at gunpoint in the Douglas neighborhood.

What we know:

The two juveniles were taken into custody on Tuesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Both teens are charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm.

Police say they were identified as suspects in an Oct. 10 incident in the 200 block of East 35th Street, where a 14-year-old boy had personal items taken at gunpoint.

No further information was immediately available.