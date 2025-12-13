Former suburban Chicago police chief found guilty in liquor license bribe case

The Brief A federal jury convicted former Summit Police Chief John Kosmowski of bribery conspiracy, bribery and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say he took part of a $10,000 payment meant to influence a liquor license transfer. Sentencing is set for March 27, 2026.



A former suburban police chief was found guilty Wednesday of taking a bribe from a businessman in exchange for help moving a liquor license, and later trying to cover it up.

What we know:

A federal jury in Chicago convicted former Summit Police Chief John Kosmowski, 57, after a seven-day trial.

Jurors found he conspired with William Mundy, a village building inspector, to accept $10,000 from a businessman in 2017. Prosecutors said the two intended to be influenced and rewarded for helping transfer a liquor license to someone else.

Evidence at trial showed Kosmowski accepted a cash payment and then passed a portion of it to Mundy.

Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, the obstruction of justice charge against Kosmowski came from a meeting in which he told Mundy about the federal investigation and urged Mundy to mischaracterize the payment as a loan.

What's next:

Kosmowski, of southwest suburban Lockport, will be sentenced on March 27, 2026.

Mundy, of southwest suburban Summit, pleaded guilty to bribery and tax offenses and is also awaiting sentencing.