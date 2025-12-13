Former suburban Chicago police chief found guilty in liquor license bribe case
CHICAGO - A former suburban police chief was found guilty Wednesday of taking a bribe from a businessman in exchange for help moving a liquor license, and later trying to cover it up.
What we know:
A federal jury in Chicago convicted former Summit Police Chief John Kosmowski, 57, after a seven-day trial.
Jurors found he conspired with William Mundy, a village building inspector, to accept $10,000 from a businessman in 2017. Prosecutors said the two intended to be influenced and rewarded for helping transfer a liquor license to someone else.
Evidence at trial showed Kosmowski accepted a cash payment and then passed a portion of it to Mundy.
Dig deeper:
According to prosecutors, the obstruction of justice charge against Kosmowski came from a meeting in which he told Mundy about the federal investigation and urged Mundy to mischaracterize the payment as a loan.
What's next:
Kosmowski, of southwest suburban Lockport, will be sentenced on March 27, 2026.
Mundy, of southwest suburban Summit, pleaded guilty to bribery and tax offenses and is also awaiting sentencing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.