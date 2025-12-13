Willie Perry: Chicago man reported missing from West Side

The Brief A 41-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen inside his Chicago home early Saturday. Police say he may be driving a white 2017 Buick Encore with Illinois plate EC26077. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green camouflage pants.



What we know:

Chicago police said Willie Perry was last seen by his girlfriend around 1:20 a.m. inside his home in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue.

He's described as a Black man, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Willie Perry | CPD

Perry was wearing a black hoodie and green camouflage pants when he was last seen. He may be driving a white 2017 Buick Encore SUV with Illinois license plate EC26077.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8251.