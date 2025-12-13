Chicago weather: Bitter cold locks in through Sunday before warmup arrives

The Brief Subzero lows and dangerous wind chills hit Chicago overnight. Sunday stays bitterly cold, including during the Bears game. Warmer-than-normal temperatures return by midweek.



Chicago is staring down another round of dangerous cold overnight and into Sunday as temperatures plunge well below normal.

What we know:

FOX 32 meteorologist Mark Strehl says bitter air settles in tonight, pushing temperatures below zero across most of the Chicago area. Wind chills could fall as low as 28 degrees below zero overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday.

The rest of Sunday won’t offer much relief. Highs stay in the single digits for much of the day, and the frigid pattern spills into the evening hours as well. Fans heading to the Bears game should expect a very cold afternoon, with much of the matchup played in single-digit temperatures. A light breeze will drop wind chills even further.

The cold grip finally loosens on Monday as warmer air nudges into the region. From there, the temperature trend turns around quickly, with the 10-day outlook showing normal and even above-normal highs by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Warming Centers

With temperatures expected to get dangerously low, the city of Chicago is opening its warming centers for those in need.

Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Chicago Public Library locations, open during operating hours

Chicago Park District locations, open during operating hours.

Chicago Police Districts, open 24 hours a day

For the nearest location and hours, contact 3-1-1 by downloading the CHI311 app, dial 3-1-1, or visit 311.chicago.gov.

Residents can also visit a city warming centers webpage.