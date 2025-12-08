Chicago man charged with robbing 19-year-old woman at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month on Chicago's Southwest Side.
What we know:
Giovanni Lopez, 19, was allegedly one of the suspects who robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint on Nov. 6in the 5100 block of West 63rd Place, according to police.
Lopez was arrested on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in Belmont Heights. He was charged with one felony county of armed robbery with a firearm.
He has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what was stolen or how many other suspects were involved in the robbery.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.