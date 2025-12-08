Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with robbing 19-year-old woman at gunpoint

By Will Hager
Published  December 8, 2025 11:20am CST
Giovanni Lopez | Chicago police

    • A 19-year-old man was charged with armed robbery after a woman was held at gunpoint on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Nov. 6. 
    • Police said Giovanni Lopez was arrested Sunday, though they have not released what was stolen or how many suspects were involved.

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

Giovanni Lopez, 19, was allegedly one of the suspects who robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint on Nov. 6in the 5100 block of West 63rd Place, according to police.

Lopez was arrested on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in Belmont Heights. He was charged with one felony county of armed robbery with a firearm.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what was stolen or how many other suspects were involved in the robbery.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

