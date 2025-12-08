Chicago man charged with robbing 19-year-old woman at gunpoint

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man was charged with armed robbery after a woman was held at gunpoint on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Nov. 6. Police said Giovanni Lopez was arrested Sunday, though they have not released what was stolen or how many suspects were involved.



A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

Giovanni Lopez, 19, was allegedly one of the suspects who robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint on Nov. 6in the 5100 block of West 63rd Place, according to police.

Lopez was arrested on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in Belmont Heights. He was charged with one felony county of armed robbery with a firearm.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what was stolen or how many other suspects were involved in the robbery.