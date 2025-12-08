Jury selection begins in CPD excessive force lawsuit over CTA shooting

The Brief Jury selection begins today in a civil rights case over a police shooting at a CTA Red Line station in 2020. Former officer Melvina Bogard shot Ariel Roman during a struggle after trying to issue him a citation. Bogard was acquitted of criminal charges, but a federal jury will now decide if the city is liable.



Jury selection began Monday in a federal civil rights trial involving a man who was shot by a Chicago police officer at a CTA Red Line station in 2020.

What we know:

The case centers on Ariel Roman, who was wounded during a confrontation with police at the Grand station during rush hour.

Former Chicago police officer Melvina Bogard fired the shots after she and another officer struggled to detain Roman, who was unarmed, while attempting to issue him a citation, authorities said.

Bogard was previously acquitted of aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting. Despite the acquittal, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability determined the shooting violated department policy and was unjustified.

The outcome of the civil trial could carry financial consequences for the city if Roman prevails.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m., with the trial anticipated to last about two weeks at the Dirksen Federal Building.