Man charged as juvenile in series of downtown Chicago robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man, charged as a juvenile, is accused in four robberies reported earlier this year on the Near North Side.
What we know:
Police said the suspect was arrested last Thursday in the 800 block of East 44th Street. Investigators identified him as one of the individuals involved in four robberies over the summer.
- June 16: 400 block of North Wabash Avenue; 24-year-old male victim
- June 22: 600 block of North Dearborn Street; 26-year-old male victim
- July 6: 400 block of North State Street at 2 a.m.; 28-year-old male victim
- July 6: 400 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue at 3 a.m.; 52-year-old male victim
He faces four felony counts of robbery. Police noted he was a juvenile when the crimes occurred, and has been charged as such.
What we don't know:
Police did not share how the suspect was identified in the investigation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.