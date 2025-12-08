Man charged as juvenile in series of downtown Chicago robberies

The Brief An 18-year-old man is facing four felony robbery charges tied to incidents from June and July. Police say he was arrested last week in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He's been charged as a juvenile, since he was under 18 when the crimes occurred.



An 18-year-old man, charged as a juvenile, is accused in four robberies reported earlier this year on the Near North Side.

What we know:

Police said the suspect was arrested last Thursday in the 800 block of East 44th Street. Investigators identified him as one of the individuals involved in four robberies over the summer.

June 16: 400 block of North Wabash Avenue; 24-year-old male victim

June 22: 600 block of North Dearborn Street; 26-year-old male victim

July 6: 400 block of North State Street at 2 a.m.; 28-year-old male victim

July 6: 400 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue at 3 a.m.; 52-year-old male victim

He faces four felony counts of robbery. Police noted he was a juvenile when the crimes occurred, and has been charged as such.

What we don't know:

Police did not share how the suspect was identified in the investigation.